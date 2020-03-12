_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday March 12, 2020 - A popular Mt Kenya Governor was overheard bragging how he will buy a palatial home in Nairobi using the money set aside for Coronavirus disease.





In a memo on Monday, Council of Governors chairman, Wycliffe Oparanya, urged Governors to set aside money for the Coronavirus.





Although there is no case of Coronavirus in Kenya, the National Treasury disbursed Sh 300 million on Wednesday to the Ministry of Health to fight the deadly disease that has been declared a pandemic by the World Health Organisation (WHO).





A huge chunk of the Sh 300 million will be sent to Counties and this is the reason why the first-term Governor was celebrating.





“This is another avenue for us to eat,” the inebriated Governor told his buddies at a popular Thika Road pub.





The Coronavirus, which has its epicentre in Wuhan, China, has already claimed 4,200 lives and infected over 120,000 people across the world.



