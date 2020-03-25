_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 25, 2020 – A renowned city pastor has challenged President Uhuru Kenyatta to deploy the military if he wants to stand a chance in containing the Covid-19 pandemic.





In a post he shared on his Facebook page on Tuesday, Pastor Godfrey Migwi advised the Head of State to declare a lockdown and release the army to enforce it considering that Kenyans had largely ignored the State's directives.





Among the amenities he wants shut down include malls, shops, markets and petrol stations.





"Please, our dear President, stamp your authority and shut every mall, shops, markets, and petrol stations.”





“You need to stop every movement in towns and in villages, ferrying of people needs to stop for a while.”





"Now Mr. President, allow and let military force people to stay at home for at least 3 to 4 weeks to save this nation from Coronavirus," he advised.





Migwi further challenged Uhuru to take a pay cut as well as ensure that other civil servants follow suit in order to put together a kitty to help Kenya's needy.





"My opinion before you do that sir, force all civil servants starting with you, your deputy, governors and all others to sign a salary pay cut by half to be collected by the Red Cross to help the less fortunate and those others who live from hand to mouth.”





“Chiefs and nyumba kumi can work with the Red Cross to give food to the needy in towns and in our villages during the lockdown.”





"Again the church and religious leaders need to come up with a strategy on how they can reach their needy members who attend services and always support the church with their little earnings," he added.



