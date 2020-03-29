_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday March 29, 2020- Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has supported police brutality incidences witnesses on Friday and Saturday when the country went on a partial lockdown to minimise the spread of coronavirus.





Early this week, Uhuru declared a curfew starting from 7 pm to 5 am and it started on Friday.





When it started, hundreds of Kenyans were beaten by police who were implementing the curfew.





Though many Kenyans have castigated police over beatings, Kuria blamed Kenyans for the incidences of police brutality urging them to learn to respect the law.





“’ Dear fellow Kenyans. Let us continue obeying Government directions on COVID. Whereas we are in a grave situation, there is no cause for panic or mass hysteria. As long as we follow what the authorities have asked us to do we should be fine. We have 2,000 people in the quarantine centres and what we need is to accelerate their testing as our capacity right now is 300 tests per day as a country. I appeal to the people of Siaya and Kilifi to take extra precautions due to the higher risk of exponential growth in those counties but this is not to say that the other 45 counties should not be vigilant. Whether we will defeat this virus is not the issue. We will defeat it. When is the question. How we will defeat it is when 47 million Kenyans become front line soldiers in this war by doing something simple: Listen to Government and obey government,” Kuria wrote on Facebook.



