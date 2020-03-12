_________________________________________________________________________

-Gatundu South MP, Moses Kuria, has hit at ODM lawmakers who are scheming to remove Deputy President William Ruto from office.





Addressing a press conference on Wednesday, Kuria urged ODM leaders to “stop making piecemeal changes, including an impeachment against Ruto and instead provoke a contest that will pit him against the deputy president through a snap election.”





“Tuko tayari kwa uchaguzi, tuko tayari serikali ivunjwe na twende kwa debe (We are ready for polls. We are ready for the government to be dissolved and go to the ballot). We are sure we have the support of about 80 per cent of Kenyans and we are ready to win instead of being subjected to these shenanigans,” Kuria said.





The controversial lawmaker said President Kenyatta was the appointing authority hence he could name anybody he wanted to join his government.





“It is the prerogative of the President to reshuffle the Cabinet. He can do it anytime. If he wants to bring in Raila as his chief minister, let him do so instead of treating us to all this drama,” Kuria said.



