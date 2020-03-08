_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, March 8, 2020- The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has revealed that more people have died from road accidents this year as compared to a similar period last year.





According to a survey done by the NTSA, the death toll until March 4, 2020, stood at 595 which is 51 more people than the same period last year.





The survey also revealed that the most vulnerable category of victims are pedestrians.





“At least 249 were reported dead this year compared to last year where 200 lost their lives,” the survey reported.





Motorcyclists were second after 138 died since the beginning of the year to March 4, 2020 compared to 114 during the same period in 2019.





However, the number of fatalities involving passengers dropped by 19 percent to 94 from 117 in 2019.





There was also a 36 percent decrease in the number of dead drivers in 2020, compared to last year’s first three months.





The number of deaths of pillion passengers stood at 63 compared to 40 in the first three months of last year.





In December 2019, NTSA revealed that a total of 3,225 Kenyans died in road accidents last year, while 10,825 sustained injuries.



