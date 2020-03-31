_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - A monster driver is on the run after killing a traffic police officer who entered his vehicle in Mombasa.





The shocking incident happened on Monday along Port Reitz Road in Mombasa County on Monday.





The driver was being escorted to Changamwe Police Station for a traffic offense when he allegedly rammed into the rear of a stationary truck intentionally from the passengers’ side killing the officer on the spot.









The driver of the lorry with registration number KCD 407N is reported to have escaped after the incident.





“The circumstances were that NO 84349 Police Constable George Aluoch Otieno had boarded the vehicle REG NO. KCD 407N to escort the same to the station for a traffic offense when on reaching the location of the accident, the unknown driver of M/V REG KCD 407N intentionally rammed into the rear of the truck fatally injuring the NO. 84349 PC George Aluoch Otieno on the spot,” an excerpt from the police report read.



