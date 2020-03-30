_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 30, 2020 - Brookside Dairies has increased the buying price of milk from farmers by one shilling to cushion farmers against the economic effects of the coronavirus pandemic.





Dairy farmers will now be able to sell milk to President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Brookside at Sh36 up from Sh35 per litre.





Brookside’s director of milk procurement and manufacturing, John Gethi, said in a statement that the changes will be effective from Wednesday, April 1st as it seeks to temper the financial shocks of the current Covid-19 and climate change.





“As the country implements far-reaching measures to contain the coronavirus and its threats onto the economy, and especially agriculture, we decided to increase farm-gate prices of milk that will not only boost the dairy farming businesses but also help minimize the negative financial impacts of the current Covid-19 which is also affecting the dairy farming community,” said Gethi.





He said the increase will see the processor pay up to Sh 36 per kilo, a welcome relief for farmers at a time businesses are re-evaluating strategies to survive the evolving impact of the coronavirus on the economy.





The latest price increase comes less than two months after leading processors including New-KCC increased milk prices to Sh33 per litre and Brookside to Sh35 per litre from a low of Sh26.





Gethi told farmers to also use the extra income to invest in animal feed management for their animals.





“The new prices are also an incentive to our farmers to invest in climate-smart dairy practices, such as the establishment of fodder crops and pasture with the expected commencement of the long rain season,” he added.





He said Brookside will continue to buy all milk supplied to it by its contracted farmers, besides providing guaranteed payments.





Gethi called on farmers to seek services of veterinary professionals to help them in the treatment of cows recovering from the recent outbreak of Foot and Mouth Disease across major milk production areas.



