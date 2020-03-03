



Tuesday March 3, 2020 - Mombasa Governor Ali Hassan Joho has once again opened another battle front with Kenyatta’s family.





This is after a public petition to have former First Lady Mama Ngina Kenyatta's name removed from the Mama Ngina Waterfront Park reached him.





The petition is at the Mombasa County Assembly ready to be debated and endorsed.





The petition was initiated by civil society movements under the banner of "Okoa Mombasa" lobby group with the blessing from the Governor.





Okoa Mombasa claims that "Mama Ngina" is in no way representative of the culture and historical identity of the people of Mombasa.





The group has instead proposed "Mekatilili Wa Menza" as the possible new name for the park noting that she was a fearless heroine for the Giriama people who live in the Coastal region.





County Assembly Clerk Salim Juma proceeded to announce that there will be a public participation forum on the name change at the Tononoka Social Hall on March 4, 2020.





"The chairperson of the committee on trade, tourism and investment invites members of the public to a public participation exercise on a petition which was presented before the county assembly titled 'renaming of mama Ngina Waterfront'," read the clerk's notice.





The park was refurbished and reopened at a cost of Sh460 million barely a year ago but has managed to be a subject of various controversial court cases.





In November last year, lobbies went to court seeking to stop Tourism CS Najib Balala from appointing a managing board for the park.





Though CS Balala went on to appoint a board, High Court Judge Patrick Otieno barred the board from taking over operations on November 5, 2019.





The Kenyan DAILY POST