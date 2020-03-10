_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 - Nairobi nominated Jubilee MCA, Habiba Ibrahim Hussein, has lost her seat after missing plenary sittings for two years.





The Somali beauty was nominated to the Nairobi County Assembly by Governor Mike Sonko, who is said to be her lover.





Habiba has never attended Assembly sessions and has been drawing a free salary courtesy of taxpayers at the end of every month.





This comes days after the embattled Governor handed over some County functions to the national Government and it appears the State has started cleaning the rot at City Hall.





See her photos below.



