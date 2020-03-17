_________________________________________________________________________
Tuesday March 17, 2020 - The decision by Nairobi Governor, Mike Sonko, to allow hawking in Nairobi has been opposed by medics who say this is one way of transmitting the Coronavirus.
On Tuesday morning, Sonko ordered the City County Inspectorate and enforcement department officers to stop arresting offenders immediately following the current coronavirus crisis in the country.
“I have suspended with immediate effect all the arrests by the Nairobi City County government Inspectorate and Enforcement officers until further notice,” Sonko said in a letter.
This means hawkers, who are in their thousands, will troop into the city centre because city council askaris will not arrest them.
The Kenyan DAILY POST
