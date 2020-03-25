_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday, March 25, 2020 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement general, Miguna Miguna, has revealed the name of the criminal who stole a German army shipment of six million face masks which were on transit via Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA).





According to Germany newspaper Der Spiegel, the masks went missing at a Kenyan airport at the end of last week.





Miguna has now claimed that it is President Uhuru Kenyatta who stole the masks aimed at helping Germany deal with the coronavirus.





He said Uhuru and his mafia stole the masks and they are currently selling them at inflated prices to Kenyans.





“The only person capable of STEALING such a huge consignment of medical equipment from the German Army in Kenya is Despot #UhuruKenyatta, Son of a Thief.”





“Despot Uhuru Kenyatta's Mafia are selling them at inflated prices to Kenyans already,” Miguna said.





Miguna is still in political exile in Canada



