_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Sunday March 8, 2020-

Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has urged Deputy President William Ruto to be careful since the “deep state” led by President Uhuru Kenyatta is planning to assassinate him before 2022 presidential election.





Commenting on his Facebook on Sunday, Miguna, who is exile in Canada, urged Ruto to avoid helicopters, eating, drinking juice and water anyhow.





“How Despot Uhuru Kenyatta plots to finish William Samoei Ruto1) Arrest him through an elaborate entrapment.2) Orchestrate an impeachment and a choreographed removal.3) Kill him in a helicopter or plane crash; or using CYANIDE poisoning like Saitoti, Mutula and Thuo. #uhurumustgo,” Miguna wrote on his Facebook page.





Miguna wrote hours after Ruto in an emotional speech in Solai Nakuru County hinted on a plot to scuttle his ambitions.





Speaking during the funeral of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, Solai, Nakuru County, Ruto accused individuals who he did not name of hatching a plot to sow seeds of discord between him and the community and called for speedy investigations into the Kenei’s death.





“I am the deputy president of Kenya, I am not a mad man. I know what I am saying. Kwa hivyo kwa wale wanapanga hizi njama eti watanipiganisha na jamii yangu, shauri yao,” Ruto said.





The Kenyan DAILY POST























