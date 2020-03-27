_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 27, 2020 - Self-proclaimed National Resistance Movement (NRM) general, Miguna Miguna, has asked poor Kenyans to steal from the rich if they lack something to eat during the lockdown that starts from 7 pm today.





Sharing his thoughts online, Miguna, who is in exile in Canada, said the rich have been enjoying taxes from the poor and Kenyans should not die of hunger if they have an opportunity to steal from hotels, homes and farms of the rich.





“Fellow Kenyans: We pay taxes.”





“All the money the Government has is yours.”





“All the money come from our taxes.”





“All the huge mansions, vehicles and things the politicians have are ours.”





“If you are hungry, help yourselves in their hotels, farms, hotels, and homes.”





“Don't die hungry,” Miguna wrote.





80 percent of Kenyans are in the informal sector and it will be hard for them to survive if the Government puts the country on total lockdown over coronavirus pandemic.



