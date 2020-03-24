_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday, March 24, 2020 - This man didn’t mince his words after a single mother questioned him why he cut communication when he found out that she has 3 kids.





The single mother of three started lecturing the man telling him how men fear responsibility and that’s why he cut communication after he realized that she has kids but the no nonsense guy responded back with a hard tackle.





The leaked chat has spread online like bushfire and caused a heated debate on why men hate single mothers.





See the leaked WhatsApp chat between the guy and the single mother of three.