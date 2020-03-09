_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 9, 2020 - There is something about ladies with yummy derrieres that makes men lose their minds instantaneously.





It is common to see grown men stare and ogle at ladies in public while others go a step further to whip out their phones and start taking photos whenever a sexy lady passes by.





However, nothing comes close to what this male boxer was spotted doing in the middle of the fight.





The thirsty guy was getting instructions from his coach in between rounds and instead of focusing on the task at hand, he was busy salivating on those sexy ladies who carry placards announcing the next round.





This is crazy!





Watch the video below.