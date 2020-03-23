_________________________________________________________________________

Monday March 23, 2020 - A cold war is brewing inside President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Cabinet with Cabinet Secretaries struggling just to catch the President’s eye.





A source aware of the latest developments has intimated that a gang of vocal and populist Cabinet Secretaries known to be abrasive and militant, led by the no-nonsense CS Fred Matiang’i, are worried that the entry of a new Health CS, Mutahi Kagwe, will dim their shine and eclipse their space in the arena.





The CSs, who also include Education CS Prof. George Magoha and his Roads and Transport counterpart, James Macharia, are frightened by the fact that the fresh and energetic Kagwe is hitting the right notes and turning out to be the darling of not just the “system” but also the public.





Mutahi Kagwe, who was just appointed CS recently, has emerged as one of the best thing that ever happened to Kenyans and to Uhuru’s Cabinet.





Having come to office only days to the Coronavirus outbreak, Kagwe has remained calm and given well thought out and in depth updates on the virus that is taking a toll on the whole world.





So afraid is Matiang’i that he is said to have chided fellow CSs at a recent presidential function that “he will do everything possible to remain the darling of the President”.



