_________________________________________________________________________
Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak penis, love, family problems, hardship in business, increase luck i.e tenders, promotion, evil spirits, bad dreams. Call +254740637248 or go to
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
www.mugwenudoctors.com
______________________________________________________________
Location: Nairobi
Job description
In line with the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, Kenya Power is offering continuing Bachelor’s Degree and Diploma students an exciting opportunity to gain hands-on work experience and develop key employability skills. The industrial attachment opportunities are available in various departments for a maximum period of three (3) months with effect from May, 2020.
Qualifications
- Should
be available full time for
the duration of the program (3 months).
- Should
be a continuing student pursuing
a Degree or Diploma from a recognized institution
- Should
have a valid introduction letter from
the learning institution
Categories
- Undergraduate
Attachment Reference No. KP1/ATTGRAD/20/02
- Diploma
Attachment Reference No. KP1/ATTDIP/20/02
How to Apply
Interested persons should submit their applications online by visiting the Kenya Power website: http://www.kplc.co.ke under the Public Information tab and Career Opportunities section. Applications should be received not later than 31st March 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.
Kenya Power is an equal opportunity employer.
Loading...
Post a Comment