Position: Industrial Attachee

Location: Nairobi

Job description

In line with the Government’s Youth Initiative to develop a pool of young talent for the Kenyan Labour Market, Kenya Power is offering continuing Bachelor’s Degree and Diploma students an exciting opportunity to gain hands-on work experience and develop key employability skills. The industrial attachment opportunities are available in various departments for a maximum period of three (3) months with effect from May, 2020.

Qualifications

Should be available full time for the duration of the program (3 months). Should be a continuing student pursuing a Degree or Diploma from a recognized institution Should have a valid introduction letter from the learning institution

Categories

Undergraduate Attachment Reference No. KP1/ATTGRAD/20/02 Diploma Attachment Reference No. KP1/ATTDIP/20/02

How to Apply

Interested persons should submit their applications online by visiting the Kenya Power website: http://www.kplc.co.ke under the Public Information tab and Career Opportunities section. Applications should be received not later than 31st March 2020. Only shortlisted candidates will be contacted. Canvassing will lead to automatic disqualification.