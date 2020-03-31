_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 31, 2020 - Marathon legend Eliud Kipchoge is the talk of the town after he was featured in the latest issue of New York-based fashion magazine, GQ.





The marathon world record holder and father of three talked about his blistering career and did a photoshoot donning some of the expensive fashion brands such as Nike, Fendi Men, Gucci, among others.





Kipchoge also gave a detailed account of his training for the INEOS 1.59 challenge in Vienna, books he is currently reading and life inside and outside the training camp.





The 35-year old who lives a simple life despite his status and wealth said:





“You cannot live alone in this world, the way to enjoy life is to meet people like you, to exchange ideas, to learn from each other.”





Check out the photos below.








































