



Tuesday March 3, 2020 - Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino has had his wish granted in a court ruling on Tuesday.





Speaking after the ruling, the legislator revealed that his cash bail had been halved from Ksh10 million to Ksh5 million.









High Court Judge Luka Kimaru, also ruled that Owino should not be forced to pay Felix Orinda, alias DJ Evolve's hospital bill, noting that it should be considered a moral obligation.





The legislator was also slapped with a Ksh10 million bond.





"It is a little too much, but I will continue paying the bills," Babu said noting that the figure was a steep one.





On January 27, he had applied to have the cash bail reduced and instead be given an alternative bond.





