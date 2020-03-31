_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 31, 2020 - The National Alliance of Registered Churches in Kenya (ARCK) has faulted the President Uhuru Kenyatta’s directive to ban church meetings in a bid to fight Covid-19.





National Chairman Alliance of Registered Churches in Kenya, Bishop Samuel Welimo, said that most Christians should be given freedom to access their places of worship at any time and pray for the Nation in this difficult moments.





Welimo, who is also the presiding Bishop at Hope of God Gospel Mission, said that a place of worship is a chosen place, consecrated and set apart for worship and banning people from worshiping was ill advised.



“As much as the Church appreciates social distancing guidelines by the state in a bid to fight Covid-19, Christians want to be allowed to their places of worship to pray to God alone who has the power to save the nation from the pandemic,” said Bishop Welimo.









The Bishop also faulted Uhuru for calling for national prayers in reserved places where wananchi cannot be allowed to access such as the State House.





“National Prayer Day should be conducted in public places just like Jamhuri Day where Kenyans from all walks of life meet at Uhuru Park or Nyayo Stadium,” he said.





Welimo asked religious leaders to keep praying for the nation that had been evaded with locusts and floods.





This comes even as police continue arresting several priests across the country after they were found conducting church services against a Government directive.



