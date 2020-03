Sunday, March 15, 2020 -The manager of Inn and Out hotel in Kangundo is on the spot after he was caught on camera assaulting an elderly woman

.

According to a social media user who shared the video, the rogue manager beat the woman like a sick dog and dragged her out of the hotel, claiming that she was just idling in the hotel without ordering food.



A video online shared shows the manager flogging the woman as she desperately pleads for mercy.