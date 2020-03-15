_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, March 15, 2020 -The manager of Inn and Out hotel in Kangundo is on the spot after he was caught on camera assaulting an elderly woman

.

According to a social media user who shared the video, the rogue manager beat the woman like a sick dog and dragged her out of the hotel, claiming that she was just idling in the hotel without ordering food.



A video online shared shows the manager flogging the woman as she desperately pleads for mercy.



He then drags her out of the hotel like an animal.





Kenyans on social media want DCI to intervene and arrest the rogue manager.









See video.











