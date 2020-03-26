_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday March 26, 2020 - A man who had coronavirus like symptoms was chased away from a Bungoma County hospital with doctors and nurses telling him that they cannot treat him.





The incident happened at the Lifecare Hospital in Bungoma town on Tuesday evening.





The patient had travelled from Switzerland through Dubai before taking a flight from JKIA to Kisumu.





From Kisumu, the patient took a matatu to his home in Mumias East Sub-County, where he started coughing and sneezing and had a high fever.





The middle aged man was rushed to Lifecare Hospital on a motorbike, where medics said his symptoms appeared like those of Coronavirus because his temperature was at 39 degrees.





The management at Lifecare Hospital called the Bungoma County emergency team, which suggested he be quarantined.





But the hospital was not ready and asked the County to handle him at their public facilities.





After moving around, with all public facilities turning him away, the County said they were not able to quarantine him because they lacked adequate equipment.





This is despite the County leadership announcing last week that it had set up a 16-bed isolation ward at Webuye Sub-county Hospital.





Bungoma County Commissioner, Abdi Hassan, said that the patient had to be taken to Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi for testing and treatment.



