Friday, 13 March 2020 - This crazy guy was spotted taking off his face mask and spitting inside a train causing massive hysteria among passengers amid the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.





The man, who has since been arrested, was on a Belgian subway train when he was filmed lowering his face mask, putting two fingers into his mouth and then rubbing the pole up and down.





Belgium public transport provider The Brussels Intercommunal Transport Company said:



"The man (intoxicated) was arrested by the police and our security service."





“The subway train has been removed from service for cleaning."

"For your information, our metros are cleaned every day."







So far 314 cases of Coronavirus have been confirmed in Belgium with one death.





Watch the video below.