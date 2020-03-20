_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Friday, March 20, 2020- Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) boss, Air Force Maj-Gen Mohamed Abdalla Badi, has hit the ground running days after taking over the reins from Mike Sonko.





On Friday, several NYS trucks were seen collecting garbage in Eastlands Shauri Moyo and Majengo estates.





President Uhuru Kenyatta officially unveiled NMS of Wednesday, March 18 at State House Nairobi.





See photos below.















