Tuesday, March 3, 2020 -The transport industry in Kenya is rotten to the core.





When the late Michuki was transport Minister, he introduced the famous Michuki rules which brought order in the industry.





But after he died, all his efforts were watered down and what we see nowadays is a lot of madness in the matatu sector.





There are lot un-roadworthy PSV matatus operating on the roads and instead of traffic cops arresting drivers and conductors who break traffic rules, they collect bribes and let them proceed with the journey.





Look at this unroad-worthy matatu whose door fell on the road, posing danger to passengers.







