Sunday, March 8, 2020 - A mad man has touched the hearts of social media users after he was spotted in the streets preaching the gospel.





Despite being mentally unstable, the man preached the gospel in raw truth and passers-by put their business aside to listen to him.





His preaching is more inspiring than that of some of the prosperity preachers who only focus on how to milk their congregants dry.





Watch video.







