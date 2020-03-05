_________________________

Thursday March 5, 2020 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has caused panic among Kenyans after he revealed that Coronavirus is inevitably coming to Kenya no matter what.





Speaking yesterday when he held a meeting with the Council of Governors over the global Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak that has so far killed over 3,000 people in various countries, Kagwe warned that the threat of the virus spreading to Kenya was real, stressing the importance of approaching a potential outbreak as a matter of when, not if.





The CS revealed details of ongoing co-operation between the National Government and devolved units to put in place structures and co-ordinate efforts intended to keep Kenyans safe from the dreaded virus.





"Counties have already started working on this thing, it is a question of the proper co-ordination that we need and the standards we need to set for the creation of isolation wards and how we will transfer those people.”





"Some people have already reserved special ambulances so that we know that they are able to transport these individuals but we are also cascading this process downwards so that even the chiefs, sub-chiefs and police must be ready in any eventuality, of how to isolate and secure certain areas," he asserted.





Kagwe reiterated that none of the several suspected cases in the country had tested positive for the virus.





He cited Machakos Governor, Alfred Mutua, as one of the County bosses who were already putting in place various prevention measures.





Kagwe further disclosed that he expected an isolation ward set up at the Mbagathi Hospital in Nairobi to be ready by Thursday, March 4th.





In addition, he revealed that training for health workers on how to deal with suspected cases of the Coronavirus was ongoing in Naivasha and Machakos.





Kagwe also warned Kenyans against sharing unverified information about the virus, noting that they faced the prospect of long jail terms.





"I think it is also important for people to know that once you have sambazad (shared) information, it doesn't matter who sent it to you, you are guilty of that offence.”





“It is you who is guilty because you are the one who is spreading it," he cautioned.





Kagwe confirmed that the Treasury had released funds to support their efforts with the World Bank also agreeing to offer financial support.



