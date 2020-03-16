_________________________________________________________________________

Monday, March 16, 2020 - It is 17 years since legendary Kenyan rapper, Issah Mmari Wangui, better known as E-sir died in a tragic road crush along the Nakuru-Nairobi Highway.





E-Sir had just performed alongside Nameless at Afraha Stadium and they were on their way to Nairobi when the accident happened.





Nameless has paid glowing tribute to the late E-sir, who is without a doubt Kenya’s greatest of all time musicians (G.O.A.T)





Read his post below.





“If only … Missing you bro. Today it’s been 17years since you left us with your inspiring legacy!! You understood synergy at a very young age. You understood the market very first, you understood your gifts and passion and used them well”, he wrote.





“You achieved your purpose and your spirit lives as you continue to inspire new generations. your spirit energy was about love and that’s why people love you so much.





“As I continue to evolve I begin to understand your role in my life”.





“Thank you for being part of my inspiration. #LegendsNeverDie #RememberingEsir17yearsON



