Thursday, March 12, 2020 - Veteran actor, Tom Hanks, and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for coronavirus while shooting a movie in Australia.





Hanks, 63, made the announcement via Instagram.





The Academy Award winning actor revealed that they tested positive for coronavirus after feeling “a bit tired, like we had colds”.





“Hello, folks. Rita and I are down here in Australia. We felt a bit tired, like we had colds, and some body aches. Rita had some chills that came and went. Slight fevers too.”





“To play things right, as is needed in the world right now, we were tested for the Coronavirus, and were found to be positive.”





“Well, now. What to do next?”





“The Medical Officials have protocols that must be followed. We Hanks’ will be tested, observed, and isolated for as long as public health and safety requires. Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no?”



“We’ll keep the world posted and updated.”



“Take care of yourselves! Hanx!”

