



Sunday March 1, 2020 - President Uhuru Kenyatta has prevailed upon Nairobi MCAs against impeaching moribund Governor Mike Mbuvi Sonko.





This follows the Saturday, February 29, meeting at State House where the President struck a deal with Nairobi MCAs regarding their bid to impeach their Governor Mike Sonko.





Speaking to Kenyans.co.ke , director communications governor press service Jacob Elkana, revealed that the MCAs had agreed to call off the impeachment motion.





"Nairobi MCAs call off impeachment motion against Governor Mike Sonko after meeting President Uhuru Kenyatta at Statehouse, urged to focus on service delivery," reads a message shared by Governor Sonko's communications director.





In an audio recording shared by Elkana, Roysambu MCA Peter Warutere, explained that the President had urged them to focus on the big 4 agenda.





" Hakuna maneno ya impeachment tena, ametuambia tufocus on his big 4 agenda, maneno ya health, maneno ya roads (the impeachment move was quashed.”





“ We were told to focus on his big 4 agenda key among them being , the health issue and roads)," the MCA revealed.





He went on to disclose that a total of 15 MCAs were present, adding that only 5 were absent and that their minority leader had given his apologies due to commitments at the BBI rally in Meru.





"It’s not about Sonko, it's not about MCAs, it is about the agenda of Nairobi as a county," the President stated according to Warutere.





“Uhuru had summoned all MCAs from Jubilee Party to a meeting at State House a day earlier, with reports claiming that the takeover of Nairobi County Government by the national government was the key item on the agenda.





