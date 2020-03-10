_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday, March 10, 2020- The host of KTN’s Pointblank Show and political analyst, Tony Gachoka, is trending after a city prostitute and stripper identified as Sharon Nduta, accused him of sexual harassment.





The hardcore prostitute shared a photo getting mushy with Gachoka and disclosed that he took her to his house for sex and harassed her.





She vowed to release concrete evidence soon to prove that Gachoka is a sex predator.

“He is a difficult client,” she disclosed.





Flashy city lawyer, Donald Kipkorir, has revealed that the prostitute was sent by Tanga Tanga team that is affiliated with Deputy President William Ruto to trap Gachoka and destroy his career.





Gachoka is a fierce critic of Deputy President William Ruto.





“ TangaTanga blamed the SYSTEM for sending Echesa & the two Europeans to Harambee Annexe & said BRING IT ON ... Didn’t know TangaTanga was going to revenge by sending a confessed stripper Sharon as a honey-trap to my friend Tony Gachoka! What an underwhelming revenge. “ Kipkori tweeted.