Friday, March 6, 2020 - Kenyan media personality, Larry Madowo, may have exposed himself to the deadly Coronavirus in this busy international airport.





Taking to twitter, the former BBC Africa Business Editor, who is currently studying Business and Economics at the prestigious Columbia University, said that he was at Amsterdam and wondered why more people than usual are wearing surgical masks at Schiphol Airport.





“More people than usual wearing surgical masks at Amsterdam Schiphol. Do they know something I don’t?” he wrote.





Unbeknownst to him, the Netherlands has reported the first case of coronavirus death.





The deceased is an 86-year old man who was admitted to the Ikazia Hospital in Rotterdam with a Covid-19 infection.





See his post and reactions below.











