Tuesday March 24, 2020 - Former Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) director, Wafula Buke, has announced that he is waiving rent for all his tenants indefinitely.





Speaking on Tuesday, Buke, who was the ODM Director of Political Affairs, explained that it was paramount to waive the fee until the Coronavirus menace is contained.





He further disclosed that he makes Ksh 20,000 monthly from his rentals as well as a hotel.





"They will not be paying rent because this issue is still terrorizing people.”





“My income is very small, one construction is in Cheptais, a hotel.”





“They pay me Ksh 6,000 and then there is residential where they pay me Ksh 7,000.”





“I am not an estate person, I only have three humble constructions.”





"One is a hotel in a rural centre called Cheptais, there is also a place to sleep there.”





“There is also a butchery. I make about Ksh20,000.”





“We lived in prison and never invested in Nairobi," stated Buke





"The only other source of income is a hotel.”





“If the hotel is shut, then I will struggle.”





“At least I have a place to sleep," he added.





All those establishments, he explained, are located in Bungoma.





The politician becomes the second landlord after Michael Munene to waive rent for their tenants since the pandemic, which has affected Kenyans, hit the country.



