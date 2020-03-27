_________________________________________________________________________

Friday March 27, 2020- Kenyans on social media have been surprised by the announcement by Lancet Laboratories that it is conducting Covid 19 test at Sh 13,000 per person.





In a statement, Lancet said drive-through samples will be taken by trained lab personnel when the patient is in the car.





…lab personnel will be assigned to collect the patient’s sample when the patient is in the car, without a need for the patient to leave the car and enter into the laboratory,” read a statement from the lab.





The samples to be taken include a nasopharyngeal swab (a swab collected through the nose) and/ or an oropharyngeal swab (a deep throat swab collected through the mouth).





Now what is surprising Kenyans is that the test began immediately after over 20,000 test kits donated by Chinese philanthropist, Jack Ma arrived in the country on Monday.





Kenyans are now asking Lancet to explain where they bought testing kits yet at the beginning of the week, they had no kits to test the deadly virus.



