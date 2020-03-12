_________________________________________________________________________

-A lady took to twitter and shared her experience of dating short men.





According to her, she had a terrible experience dating short men and that’s why she has vowed that she will never date a short man again.





The lady claimed that the short men she has dated have low self esteem and anger issues.





She also recounted her first kiss with a short man, which left her bending and thinking her neck was going to snap.





She tweeted;

“My experience with short men has been quite terrible. 1st date & they’re already telling you to stop wearing heels. Some will start fantasizing about having kids with you so that they’ll correct the height deficiency in their offspring. & their anger no be here. I no do again.

To make thing clear, I’m not mocking short men. I’m only stating MY experience as a tall woman navigating the dating circle with them. I’m 6’0 and many tall women like me can relate. And we’re genuinely tired.

The first time I ever kissed a short man I had to stoop down to reach his lips. Thought my neck was going to snap. It was so awkward and we ended up laughing about it. I’m so glad the kiss was good because what would I have today my parents if my neck had dislocated?”











