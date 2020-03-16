_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, March 16, 2020

-This lady has revealed the curse that is associated with men who have a good dick.





According to her, a good dick is always attached to a man with issues and most men who have good dicks have so many weaknesses.





They are toxic, broke, evil, notorious cheaters, mama boys and emotionally unstable.





But despite those weaknesses, women still cling on to such men because of the magical dick.





See what she posted.













The Kenyan DAILY POST