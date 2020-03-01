Sunday, March 1, 2020 - A lady cried out for help on twitter after realizing that a friend she had trusted might have be-witched her.





Apparently, she went to visit her friend and stumbled upon her photo that her best friend had placed in a voodoo bottle.





The passport photo was tied with a stick and then inserted in the voodoo bottle that had unknown liquid.





She discovered this after her best friend went to the bathroom.





“Just found this in my best friends closet. I’m the girl on the picture. Not sure what it means. Does anybody know what this is? She’s in the bathroom and I’m kinda scared to confront her. ” She posted on twitter.





See photos and learn not to trust friends.















