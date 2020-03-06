_________________________________________________________________________

Friday, March 6, 2020

-Ladies, NEVER trust any man with your nudes even if he has promised to marry you or educating your kid and catering for your house rent.





This lady is finding it rough after her nude photos were splashed at the popular Kisumu Dads Facebook Group.





It seems she had sent the nude pics to a jilted lover who then decided to circulate them.















