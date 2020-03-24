_________________________________________________________________________

Tuesday March 24, 2020 – President Uhuru Kenyatta’s Government has broken its silence following the mounting pressure for it to slash taxes as the Coronavirus pandemic continues to impede the growth of the economy.





Speaking during an interview, Uhuru, through the Government Spokesperson, Cyrus Oguna, disclosed that the State will not suspend taxes as several Kenyans had requested.





He explained that the Government needed the funds for its operations, arguing that no other country across the globe had managed to waive taxes because of the pandemic.





“The taxes cannot be entirely lifted because the Government must continue to operate.”





“The Government is not a business enterprise, it must be able to fund its operations from taxes.”





“There is no government globally that has been able to remove all taxes because of a situation like this,” he stated.





But according to Cabinet Secretary for Labour and Social Protection, Simon Chelugui, reducing taxes was part of various plans that the Government was working on, in a bid to cushion Kenyans from the projected tough economic times, following the Coronavirus outbreak.



