Monday, March 30, 2020 - Governments across the world have come up with various measures to curtail the deadly coronavirus.





Banning of churches and mosques is among measures put in place to ensure that there is social distancing.





However, some arrogant citizens are defying the Government’s directive and still congregating in churches and mosques amidst the outbreak of the highly infectious virus.





This video taken in India - one of the countries that is under a total lockdown, shows the moment law enforcers stormed a mosque and flocked worshipers for defying the Government’s directive on social distancing.









Watch the video.



