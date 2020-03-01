Sunday, March 1, 2020 - National Carrier Kenyan Airways has issued a statement on the suspension of Geri Ali, a staffer who shared a video of a China Southern Airlines plane landing with 239 passengers at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) on Wednesday.





In a statement on Sunday, KQ said the employee was suspended to allow time for a full investigation to take place to determine the facts of the matter after they received a complaint from the Kenya Airports Authority (KAA) about a security breach at JKIA.





“On 26th February 2020 KQ received a letter from KAA stating that there had been a breach of airside security procedures at JKIA involving one of our employees. In accordance with standard HR procedures, the employee was suspended to allow a full investigation to take place to determine the facts of the matter,” KQ said.





KQ further stated that the process will be conducted expeditiously fairly and transparently and in the meantime, the employee remains on a full salary.





Meanwhile, Mr. Ali, who has been hailed by Kenyans as a hero over his action, has claimed that he fears for his life.





“They have been calling and I’m yet to go and meet the team because someone warned me that my life might be in danger and that they were watching me.





“I handed over my work identification documents through the fence and left. I fear what could happen to me,” he said.





The government’s decision to allow the plane from Coronavirus hit China to land in JKIA and let the 239 Chinese nationals to self-quarantine for 14 days sparked outrage among Kenyans.



