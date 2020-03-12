_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday March 12, 2020 - Former Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri has resurfaced on the political scene with a sensational attack at ODM Leader Raila Odinga.





Speaking yesterday, Kiunjuri claimed that Raila pretended to be sick during a BBI meeting where serious Mt. Kenya issues were being addressed.





This is in reference to Raila’s failing voice during the Meru BBI rally in which he excused himself and invited other people to speak on his behalf.





The former CS claimed the former Prime Minister was deliberately discriminating the Mt Kenya region by disregarding the issues they raise on the BBI process.





" We have seen the BBI process taken to almost every region.”





“ From Kisii, Mombasa, Kitui, and Narok - the regions raised their issues and he responded with a promise of looking into them and even offered solutions."





"When it came to Mt Kenya, we had a ten point agenda which we delivered in Meru touching on local issues such as milk and miraa farming. Raila pretended to be sick to avoid responding to the issues.”





“The only thing he did was to have other people speak on irrelevant things and he concluded by saying nobody can stop reggae," the former CS stated.





Kiunjuri, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto, dismissed the BBI process as a project to divide Kenyans.



