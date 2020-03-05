_________________________

Thursday March 5, 2020 – The Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, has today tabled evidence on how Deputy President William Ruto’s Head of Security, Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, was killed in cold blood.





Kenei became a marked man on February 19th when he was summoned by the DCI to explain the incident in which former Sports Cabinet Secretary, Rashid Echesa, and his team visited the second floor of Harambee House Annex and allegedly signed a fake Sh39 billion arms deal.





According to Kinoti, Kenei was killed in a bid to cover up the deal that has opened a can of worms inside Ruto’s office.





Kinoti said Kenei’s murder in South B was stage-managed as suicide.





The top sleuth said his killers deleted all communication data from his mobile phone.





Kinoti, who tabled CCTV footage of Kenei’s final hours said that those who killed him intentionally flushed his phone leaving little to rely on to trace the people he last spoke to before he was murdered.



