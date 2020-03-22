_________________________________________________________________________

Sunday, March 22, 2020- Amidst the doom and gloom occasioned by the Coronavirus pandemic, a kind-hearted landlord has wowed Kenyans after waiving 2-months’ rent for his tenants.





Mr. Michael Munene, a landlord in Nyandarua County with commercial and residential properties has chosen to forego Ksh 288,000 in rent for March and April.





Speaking on why he made such a selfless move, Munene stated that he is alive to economic effects of the Coronavirus with the majority of his tenants working in flower farms that have announced plans to lay off workers.





Other companies have sent employees home for up three months on unpaid leave.





“Most of my tenants work on flower farms, and I heard that some could lose their jobs soon.





"I looked at the situation, and decided to waive the two months’ rent.” Said Munene.





“I would assess the situation and see whether I can extend the mercy period,” he added.





Munene’s kind gesture has wowed Kenyans with Netizens taking to twitter to praise him and urged other landlords to emulate him.





