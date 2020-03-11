_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Wednesday March 11, 2020 -Kikuyu MP, Kimani Ichungwa, has revealed why Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI), George Kinoti, disbanded the dreaded Flying Squad in December 2019.





In an interview with NTV on Tuesday, Ichungwa, who is a close ally of Deputy President William Ruto the decision by Kinoti of disbanding Flying Squad was a wider scheme to "destroy" Deputy President William Ruto's political career.





Ichung'wah said the unit was done away with after some of its officers leaked "sensitive" information.





"We have information as to why certain elite squads were dismantled by the DCI, we have reports on how they came to form a small group after discovering their plans were leaking. We have information that there are people who are meeting every Friday somewhere," Ichungwa stated.





The outspoken MP vowed to divulge more information on the matter but only if he was not "assassinated" noting his life was in danger.





"Very soon, If they don't kill us before, we shall be diverging this information to the public. When the DP says he is not a mad man he is not, and I am not a mad man too, I have never been one," he said.



