_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Monday, March 30, 2020 - You may have come across some stereotypes about different Kenyan tribes and sex.





For instance, Kisii men are known to be bedroom bullies while Kamba women are said to have an insatiable sex drive.





Practically, every tribe has a stereotype and this lady has caused a stir on social media after she stated that Kikuyu men have small dicks.





As expected, her post rubbed Kikuyu men the wrong way and they are baying for her head.





See the post and reaction below.















