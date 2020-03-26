_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday, March 26, 2020 - A wayward son was taught a lesson he will never forget all his life after clansmen learnt that he has been smoking bhang and occasionally beating his father.





The Bukusu clansmen from Bungoma in the Western part of Kenya accosted the young man and beat him like a burukenge as his father watched.





He tried begging for leniency and asked for forgiveness from his father but his pleas fell on deaf ears.





This stupid guy will never touch his father again.





Watch video shared by a social media user.