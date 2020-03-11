_________________________________________________________________________

Wednesday March 11, 2020 - The Tax Appeals Tribunal has today urged Keroche Breweries to pay over Sh9 billion in taxes.





This directive was announced after Keroche lost a long battle with the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).





In August 2019, Keroche owners were charged in court on suspicion of evading tax amounting to Ksh14.4 billion.





The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), Noordin Haji, stated that Keroche had not submitted Sh 14.4 billion to the taxman over a period of 11 years.





“The audit by the KRA established that Keroche Breweries Limited had evaded the payment of tax totaling Shh14, 451, 836, 375,”





“I am satisfied that there is sufficient evidence and that it is in the public interest to charge the suspects with 10 counts of tax fraud,” the DPP charge sheet stated.





The Tax Appeal Tribunal hears appeals filed against any tax decision made by the Commissioner General.



