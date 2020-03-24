_________________________________________________________________________

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Hi...struggling for life solutions? Contact Mugwenu Doctors. They use local herbs and strong spiritual powers to heal, solve problems, diseases like hbp, diabetes, weak

Tuesday March 24, 2020 - Health Cabinet Secretary, Mutahi Kagwe, has announced that the number of new coronavirus cases have continued to rise with the number of positive cases rising from 16 on Monday to 25 on Tuesday.





Addressing a Press Conference at the Ministry of Health headquarters, Mutahi said of the 9 new cases, seven are Kenyans nationals while 2 are foreigners.





Meanwhile, Nairobi City mortuary has surprisingly waived mortuary fees to enable families dispose off bodies of loved ones.





The mortuary issued a 7-day notice on Tuesday for families to collect bodies of their loved ones from the facility and all other County hospitals for burial.





Nairobi County Health Executive Committee Member, Hitan Majevda, said only bodies with police cases will be exempted.





Sources said the Government is preparing for the worst in case the number of coronavirus deaths surge now that the number of positive cases continues to increase like Spain, Italy and Britain.



