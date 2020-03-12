_________________________________________________________________________

Thursday March 12, 2020 - Muranga Women Representative, Sabina Chege, has exposed the Ministry of Health over its unpreparedness in dealing with the Coronavirus threat.





On Wednesday, the National Treasury released Sh 300 million to the Ministry of Health to deal with the Coronavirus but according to Sabina, the money will not help anything.





Sabina, who is the Chairperson of the National Assembly’s Health Committee, dialed a telephone number set up by the Government pretending that she had experienced coronavirus-like symptoms and wanted help on what to do.





During the call, she introduced herself as a normal Kenyan citizen with suspected coronavirus symptoms as she was coughing persistently and had recently jetted in back from China, the epicentre of the disease.





Sabina said the receiver identified as Njoroge was rude and told her she had no coronavirus as it had not been detected in the country yet.





"From what you have told me, you do not have coronavirus.”





“If anything, the virus hasn’t reached Kenya yet.”





“However, you can go to a nearby hospital and get checked," Njoroge told her.





Sabina said Njoroge took her in circles without giving an effective explanation on the next step to follow.



